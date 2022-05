Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am a staunch conservative, lifelong Republican and Second Amendment advocate. I grew up in hunting country and around normative weapons. Read more

Ban public access to assault weapons

I am a staunch conservative, lifelong Republican and Second Amendment advocate. I grew up in hunting country and around normative weapons.

However, as these mass shootings continue with deranged, cowardly idiots acting out fantasies or reality games, I am convinced that as a minimum there must be a bipartisan movement to ban assault weapons from the public. Assault weapons belong in the hands of the military and law enforcement only.

There continues to be no utility for the public to have these weapons in their hands. Long rifles, shotguns and certain handguns should continue to be available to the public for hunting and personal protection as desired.

Yes, even if assault weapons are banned from sale to the public, there will be a black market for them and people will still be able to find and get them. But it will make it harder and more expensive for them to do so. It is at least a start to bring an end to senseless taking of life, and is a worthwhile legislative effort for both parties to collaborate on and bring some unity to our very broken and divisive country.

James Roller

Mililani

It’s time to heal, not to blame

Another horrific shooting occurred at a Texas school where 19 children and two teachers were killed by a deranged gunman (“Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 24). Americans are praying and grieving for the families of these innocent students and adults. This a time when we must not blame, but look to heal our country’s suffering from this tragic event.

No additional gun-control laws or increases in mental health programs will prevent these mass killings from happening again. Mentally disturbed individuals and career criminals can acquire firearms legally or illegally by themselves or through friends or family members.

The American people can only hope and pray that these senseless tragedies will be few and far between in the years to come.

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

Bring back the draft for 18-year-old men

I feel sadness that a portion of the youth in this country have developed an allegiance to social media and have little respect for peers, elders and authority. After this last awful incident in Texas, the noise level to do “something” is deafening. But what, outlaw guns? Turn schools into fortresses?

I think there needs to be a major change in thinking when it comes to raising our youth, soon to be adults.

Reinstate the draft. Males turning 18 should serve a term in the military. Learn to say, “Yes, sir” and “No, sir.” Learn to recognize people in positions of authority and do what needs to be done. After two years, the lad will be more mature and understand that there are other ways to get things done rather than “losing it” and reverting to violence.

Learn a trade and get an education, on the government.

Ted Kanemori

Kaneohe

With climate change, hard choices needed

I’m embarrassed for Clint Churchill and Mark Polivka and their Practical Policy Institute of Hawaii (“Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy in our future,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 26).

Queasy bravado and complacency are not appropriate to the horrific future coming, thanks to climate change. Hiding out from hard science is not helpful. Thankfully, the rest of the world is waking up to the hard choices the institute is unwilling to face.

Week after week comes the bad news that we are losing the battle against climate change, that our grandchildren are not going to survive it. Maybe we should get serious and fight back, with the courage and ingenuity that makes us the resilient tribe we are. But the clock is ticking. No more business as usual.

Charley Ice

Aiea

Telescope would benefit the world

Amid all of the horrors and chaos afflicting our planet, the James Webb Space Telescope is parked in its designated place in space waiting to begin its assigned mission. In June, its role in astrophysics and cosmology will increase our knowledge of how the universe began. It is a spectacular telescope, far more advanced than the famed Hubble Telescope.

But what of Hawaii and its significant role in the science of astronomy? At present the proposed new telescope on Mauna Kea sits enmeshed in various disputes, and unlikely to play a role in assisting Webb in its mission.

I believe that Mauna Kea is a gift that was given to Hawaii and its people. And as a gift it is meant to be opened and treated with care and gratitude. So it can be while in the hands of dedicated astronomers and the people of Hawaii. It is time to approve the Thirty Meter Telescope and gain the scientific benefits that will surely come from Hawaii’s contribution to world knowledge.

Robert Sandla

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter