Hawaiʻi Youth Poet Laureate Kalehua Fung inspired by Queen Lili'uokalani's dedication to culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiʻi Youth Poet Laureate Kalehua Fung inspired by Queen Lili‘uokalani’s dedication to culture

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

    Kalehua Fung, photographed at her alma mater Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School in Makiki, holds a picture of Queen Lili‘uokalani.

    In addition to Kalehua Fung, the MACC event’s top five finalists, were, from left to right, Kealoha Comcowich, Lyric Kensington Ono, Miya Peterson and Nicole Dao.

    Kalehua Fung’s poem “Ode to Messes” was inspired by Queen Lili‘uokalani. “She was just very rooted in aloha for her people and her aina, and that inspires me as a Native Hawaiian,” Fung said.

Kalehua Fung, a recent graduate of a Native Hawaiian charter school, has long admired the steadfast courage of the deposed Queen Lili‘uokalani and her ability to compose works of art in the midst of turmoil. Read more

