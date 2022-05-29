K-Drama: Wave Park in South Korea makes splash with surfing enthusiasts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

South Korea just got closer to Hawaii — not through K-pop, K-drama or Korean food — but through surfing. Read more

South Korea just got closer to Hawaii — not through K-pop, K-drama or Korean food — but through surfing.

Wave Park, a man-made surf complex located about 90 minutes outside of Seoul near Incheon airport offers beginner, intermediate and advanced surf sessions in its two pools.

Blenn Fujimoto, local Oahu surfer and executive vice president of Central Pacific Bank, took part in an intermediate session May 19. With only a handful of other surfers at the park, he was able to catch a lot of waves.

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 17-18

6:40 p.m. today

Mal-sook is invited to have dinner with Bo-bae’s fiance. Gyu-chan is shocked when he runs into Mal-sook at the cafe. Ah-reum agonizes over her relationship with Young-kwang and decides to tell Bo-bae about their relationship.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. today

Bo-bae ends up going to a hospital with a severe stomachache. Kang-ho overhears a secret conversation between Chairman Baek and his secretary. Bok-nam pretends to faint when Gyu-chan presses him about the letter.

“Girls’ Generation 1979”

Episode 3

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jeonghui sees Hyeju and Son Jin together and gets suspicious about their relationship. Dongmun and Jeonghui are hospitalized. Dongmun tells Jeonghui he’s attracted to her and is turned down cold.

Episode 4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Jeonghui suffers in agony finding out Son Jin’s feelings for Hyeju. Hyeju seeks help from Yeongchun when her father doesn’t come home for a few days.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 17

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Haedang finally makes an appearance on TV. Sunghwan and Jina proceed with the engagement against everyone’s opposition.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongja turns Jina and Sunghwan’s engagement cake upside down. Gyongsu finds out Hyunjoon’s real identity. Nagyong exposes Gyongu’s identity to Jina.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 11

7:50 p.m. Friday

Talhae informs Jongyunbee that Shingui Ghan is plotting treason. Jongyunbee calls on the army.

Episode 12

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Entrapped by Talhae’s scheme, Suro is taken away as a slave. Jongyunbee and Yiginashi take refuge in the mountains. Shingui Ghan announces a new law. Ahyo departs in search of Suro. Jungyunbee collapses from a wound.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.