comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - May 29, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 29, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • On a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March, Honolulu resident Hassan Syed discovered the 808 garment store, which sells aloha shirts.

    On a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March, Honolulu resident Hassan Syed discovered the 808 garment store, which sells aloha shirts.

  • On a trip to the Midwest to attend the NBA All-Star Game in February, Ewa Beach resident Treson Reis talked story with Briella of Pinktail Poke in Grand Rapids, Mich., about the business. The store sells Hawaiian shave ice and poke bowls. Photo by Trent Reis.

    On a trip to the Midwest to attend the NBA All-Star Game in February, Ewa Beach resident Treson Reis talked story with Briella of Pinktail Poke in Grand Rapids, Mich., about the business. The store sells Hawaiian shave ice and poke bowls. Photo by Trent Reis.

  • While in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March, to see the Expo 2020 (delayed due to the pandemic), Laureen Chu of Aiea spotted a Waikiki clothing store — and her initials — at the City Centre Deira shopping mall. Photo by Madeline McKay.

    While in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March, to see the Expo 2020 (delayed due to the pandemic), Laureen Chu of Aiea spotted a Waikiki clothing store — and her initials — at the City Centre Deira shopping mall. Photo by Madeline McKay.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Formula One purchases land close to Vegas’ Strip

Scroll Up