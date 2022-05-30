Honolulu firefighters rescue hiker from Koolau Ridge in Kaneohe

Honolulu Fire Department crews this afternoon rescued a 27-year-old man who was hiking on Koolau Ridge in Kaneohe and unable to descend on his own.

The call about the hiker in trouble was received at 3:51 p.m., and crews established a landing zone at Kaneohe District Park while HFD’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted him to safety, fire officials said.

The hiker, who had been on the trail since 6:30 a.m., declined medical attention.