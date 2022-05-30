Semi-truck driver, 57, dies following collision with parked vehicle in Kapolei

Honolulu police said a 57-year-old man from Waipahu died after the semi-truck he was driving crashed into another one parked in Kapolei.

Police said at about 4:30 a.m. today, the man was driving north on Hanua Street when for an unknown reason, he veered and collided with a parked semi-truck. This caused the driver’s load to slide forward and crush him. The parked semi-truck was unoccupied.

The Honolulu Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 4:30 a.m. and extricated the man using battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools, and transferred his care to Emergency Medical Services.

Police said the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year, the same as during the same time period last year.

The investigation is ongoing.