Column: Pesticides: how they’re regulated, how we can limit what we ingest

Health and longevity depend on making good decisions daily about what is safe to eat and what may be harmful. Since virtually all foods we consume become toxic at some dose, making the best decisions for our health can seem overwhelming. Luckily our bodies have the ability to detoxify many potentially harmful substances. And as long as we don’t overconsume those substances, our health will not be jeopardized.

Question: Should we be concerned about pesticides in our food?

Answer: The amounts of pesticide residues and food additives allowed in our food is primarily regulated by three government agencies. The Environmental Protection Agency regulates pesticide toxicity by setting tolerances and establishing use restrictions to ensure safety. The United States Department of Agriculture monitors pesticide residues in meat and poultry products and removes products that exceed EPA limits. They also have a program to deal with produce. Finally, the Food and Drug Administration primarily monitors pesticide residues in food products other than meat and poultry and removes products that exceed EPA limits. When a product makes a claim, such as organic, additional regulations are applied.

Q: How does USDA monitor pesticides in produce?

A: Since 1991, the USDA Pesticide Data Program has tested 126 commonly consumed fresh and processed fruits and vegetables for over 300 pesticides and fungicides. Each year, a minimum of 600 samples per commodity is analyzed to accurately estimate the pesticide in a given commodity. In 2020, the PDP surveyed 20 fruits and vegetables from over 570 sites in 10 states. More than 99% of the 9,600 samples had pesticide residues well below the EPA limits of concern, and 30% had no detectable residue.

Q: Are pesticides used in organic farming?

A: Yes, pesticides are used in certified organic farming. Amjad Ahmad, assistant extension agent with the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, said that only certified pesticides approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute can be used in organic farming. Additionally, USDA’s National Organic Program is in charge of developing and enforcing national standards for all organically produced agricultural products sold in the United States.

Q: Are there ways we can limit our pesticide exposure?

A: Yes, the following steps will help decrease external pesticide residues:

>> Always wash fruits and vegetables, regardless of whether you choose conventionally grown or organic produce.

>> Peel produce and discard outer leaves. These are good for compost bins.

>> If you can, grow some of your produce or shop at local farmers markets, where you can ask about a farm’s pesticide use.

>> Obtain your produce from various sources to limit pesticide exposure from any single source.

Remember, it’s the dose that makes something poisonous, and you can control some of that dose.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S. are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.