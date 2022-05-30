Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
2022 May 27 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
This years Shinnyo-En Floating Lantern Ceremony was an interactive and virtual experience created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui which also included LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, Friday, May 27.
Photos by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Susan
Shymkus, left,
Briana Shymkus, Keith Strasser,
Maria Rejowski and Andrew Rejowski set lanterns adrift to honor late members of their extended family Friday at this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i ceremony in Moiliili. This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui, includes LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, left, and bridges, lights, coral and sand, below.
2022 May 27 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
This years Shinnyo-En Floating Lantern Ceremony was an interactive and virtual experience created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui which also included bridges, lights, coral, sand and LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, Friday, May 27.