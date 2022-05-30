comscore Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • 2022 May 27 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM This years Shinnyo-En Floating Lantern Ceremony was an interactive and virtual experience created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui which also included LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, Friday, May 27.

  • Photos by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Susan Shymkus, left, Briana Shymkus, Keith Strasser, Maria Rejowski and Andrew Rejowski set lanterns adrift to honor late members of their extended family Friday at this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i ceremony in Moiliili. This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsu­tsui, includes LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, left, and bridges, lights, coral and sand, below.

    Above, Susan Shymkus, left, Briana Shymkus, Keith Strasser, Maria Rejowski and Andrew Rejowski set lanterns adrift to honor late members of their extended family Friday at this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i ceremony in Moiliili. This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsu­tsui, includes LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, left, and bridges, lights, coral and sand, below.

  • 2022 May 27 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM This years Shinnyo-En Floating Lantern Ceremony was an interactive and virtual experience created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui which also included bridges, lights, coral, sand and LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, Friday, May 27.

