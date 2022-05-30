Hawaii track and field athletes end season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two Hawaii track and field athletes wrapped up their seasons at Saturday’s NCAA West Preliminary meet in Fayetteville, Ark.

Freshman Lilian Turban placed 22nd in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 9.25 inches on her final attempt. Sophomore Hallee Layman finished 32nd in the discus with a throw of 161-4. The top 12 finishers in each event advanced to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.