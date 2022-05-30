Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii track and field athletes end season By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two Hawaii track and field athletes wrapped up their seasons at Saturday’s NCAA West Preliminary meet in Fayetteville, Ark. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two Hawaii track and field athletes wrapped up their seasons at Saturday’s NCAA West Preliminary meet in Fayetteville, Ark. Freshman Lilian Turban placed 22nd in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 9.25 inches on her final attempt. Sophomore Hallee Layman finished 32nd in the discus with a throw of 161-4. The top 12 finishers in each event advanced to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore. Previous Story Gridiron Performance Academy showcase returns after pandemic break