Second man arrested in connection with shooting near Thomas Square

Honolulu police have arrested a second man in connection with Thursday’s shooting near Thomas Square where three people, including two teenagers, sustained gunshot wounds.
Police arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old man, on suspicion of one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. He was released pending investigation.
Police said the other suspect, a 21-year-old man officers arrested Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after the shooting, was also released pending investigation.
The shooting occurred on Victoria Street just before 9 p.m.
Police said three people — a 20-year-old man and two teens ages 17 and 15 —sustained gunshot wounds when multiple gunshots were fired during a fight.
A 49-year-old witness chased after the 21-year-old man when two other males, ages 18 and 17, assaulted the witness, police added. The witness sustained a possible minor concussion.
The 18-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and released after posting $500 bail.
Police said the juvenile was also charged with assault and released to a guardian.
