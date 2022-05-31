Second man arrested in connection with shooting near Thomas Square

Honolulu police have arrested a second man in connection with Thursday’s shooting near Thomas Square where three people, including two teenagers, sustained gunshot wounds.

Police arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old man, on suspicion of one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. He was released pending investigation.

Police said the other suspect, a 21-year-old man officers arrested Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after the shooting, was also released pending investigation.

The shooting occurred on Victoria Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said three people — a 20-year-old man and two teens ages 17 and 15 —sustained gunshot wounds when multiple gunshots were fired during a fight.

A 49-year-old witness chased after the 21-year-old man when two other males, ages 18 and 17, assaulted the witness, police added. The witness sustained a possible minor concussion.

The 18-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and released after posting $500 bail.

Police said the juvenile was also charged with assault and released to a guardian.