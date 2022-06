Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What is summer without coleslaw? It’s simple to assemble the night before. This recipe does not use mayonnaise, so you don’t have to worry about it being at room temperature. Core the cabbage and use a food processor to chop quickly, or take your time and shred the cabbage the old-fashioned way — with a knife. Let the cabbage salad rest in the refrigerator overnight where its flavors merge into a refreshing side dish. This recipe relies on vinegar, hot mustard and celery seeds to add a kick. Sweet onions add crunch and a contrast in texture. Want a bit more color? Add a grated carrot. Enjoy this at your next picnic.

Overnight Coleslaw

Ingredients:

• 1 large (about 2 1/2-pounds) cabbage

• 1 large sweet onion, peeled and sliced into half rings

• 1 cup white or cider vinegar

• 3/4 cup vegetable oil

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon dry hot mustard

• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1 1/2 teaspoons celery seeds Directions:

Core and shred cabbage. Layer cabbage and onions into a large bowl.

Combine rest of ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Pour over vegetables. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Toss and drain before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery. com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.