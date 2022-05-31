comscore Many pasta-bilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Very Veggie

Many pasta-bilities

  By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  2022-05-31
  • Updated 2:40 p.m.
This technique for cooking pasta in a multicooker creates a creamy pasta with no cream, perfect for those avoiding dairy but who’d like a little creamy texture. Read more

