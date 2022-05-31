Many pasta-bilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This technique for cooking pasta in a multicooker creates a creamy pasta with no cream, perfect for those avoiding dairy but who’d like a little creamy texture.

The pasta cooks along with the sauce in an abundance of liquid. The magic is made as the starch from the noodles becomes part of the sauce, giving it a light creaminess. The dish does have tomatoes, but for more for added texture, not to turn this into a marinara.

This recipe is adapted from a new cookbook, Healthy & Delicious Instant Pot: Inspired Meals with a World of Flavor (America’s Test Kitchen, 2021, $26.99). The original recipe increases the creaminess by stirring in a hearty amount of fontina cheese. You can leave that out and still have a tasty pasta meal, or substitute a vegan cheese, preferably one that melts well.

Cheese or no cheese, the technique of cooking everything in one pot is a good one that will make weekday meals that much easier.

Multicooker Spaghetti with Mushrooms and Kale

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 pound cremini mushrooms, quartered

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 6 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 2 cups vegetable broth

• 2 cups water

• 1 can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)

• 1 pound whole-wheat spaghetti, noodles broken in half (to fit in pot)

• 12 ounces kale, stemmed and chopped

• 4 ounces shredded fontina cheese, or a vegan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Use sauté function to heat oil until simmering. Add mushrooms and salt; partially cover and cook, stirring occasionally until mushrooms release their liquid, about 5 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook until liquid has mostly evaporated, 3-5 minutes.

Add garlic and pepper flakes, stirring frequently until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth and water, scrapping up any brown bits, then stir in tomatoes with their juices and spaghetti. Arrange kale in even layer on top of spaghetti.

Lock lid and close pressure valve. Set to pressure cook on high 6 minutes.

Quick-release pressure, then carefully remove lid. Stir fontina into pot, if using; partially cover and let sit until pasta is tender, kale is wilted and sauce is thickened, 5-8 minutes.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on fontina cheese): 450 calories, 11 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 850 mg sodium, 72 g carbohydrate, 12 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 21 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

