2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Memorial Day weekend crashes

Two people died and a third was critically injured in three separate crashes on Oahu over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The first deadly crash occurred in Kaaawa just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a Honda moped operated by a 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on Kameha­meha Highway when, for unknown reasons, the rider lost control. He flipped over the handlebars and landed in the path of a Kia multipurpose vehicle driven by a 61-year-old man traveling northbound, police added.

The rider was taken in critical condition to a hospital. His condition worsened, and the 19-year-old died from injuries he sustained in the crash. Police said it’s unknown at this time whether the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Kia driver and his two passengers, a 60-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, were not injured.

Speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

A few hours later another moped rider was critically injured in a separate crash in McCully.

Police said a Honda moped operated by a 30-year-old man was traveling westbound on Lime Street shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday. As the moped approached the Paani Street intersection, the rider disregarded a stop sign and broadsided a Mazda sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Paani Street, police added.

He sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said the moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 50-year-old Mazda driver sustained injuries to his face and declined treatment. His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, also sustained injuries to her face and body. She was taken in good condition to a hospital.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors on the part of the Mazda. Speed was also not a factor on the part of the moped. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors on the part of the moped rider.

On Monday morning a 57-year-old male semi-truck driver died after he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle at Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei.

Police said the driver was traveling northbound on Hanua Street when, for unknown reasons, he veered into the parked vehicle at about 4:30 a.m. The impact caused the semi-truck’s load to slide forward and crush the driver.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors.

Police reported 22 traffic-­related fatalities on Oahu so far this year, the same number of traffic fatalities that occurred on the island at the same time in 2021.