comscore 2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Memorial Day weekend crashes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Memorial Day weekend crashes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Two people died and a third was critically injured in three separate crashes on Oahu over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii likely to see more hurricanes as climate change sets in, experts say

Scroll Up