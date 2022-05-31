comscore Audit of Honolulu Police Department reveals $38 million in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Audit of Honolulu Police Department reveals $38 million in overtime

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Ten Honolulu police officers made more than $4 million in overtime over five years, a new audit found. Above, the department’s headquarters on South Beretania Street.

The union representing Honolulu police officers says a city audit detailing the Honolulu Police Department’s “ineffective” management of overtime payments that ballooned to $38 million in fiscal year 2019 validates its repeated warnings that staffing, recruitment and retention should be immediately improved. Read more

