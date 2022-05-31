Audit of Honolulu Police Department reveals $38 million in overtime
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018
Ten Honolulu police officers made more than $4 million in overtime over five years, a new audit found. Above, the department’s headquarters on South Beretania Street.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree