Kokua Line: IRS behind on millions of tax refunds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : I submitted my tax return in late March, two months ago. I received my Hawaii state refund quickly but am still waiting on my federal tax refund, which was pretty substantial. Normally, a federal tax refund is issued within three weeks after submission. Read more

Question: I submitted my tax return in late March, two months ago. I received my Hawaii state refund quickly but am still waiting on my federal tax refund, which was pretty substantial. Normally, a federal tax refund is issued within three weeks after submission. I have checked my refund status online several times but always get the same message that the refund is still being processed. Why is this taking so long? Is there some way that I can contact an IRS official directly and discuss my situation? I think that the IRS is acting irresponsibly.

Answer: You are one of many Kokua Line readers asking about delayed federal income tax refunds, and the general response from the Internal Revenue Service is frustrating: Don’t bother calling if the online “Where’s My Refund?” tool says your return is being processed, unless it specifically states that more information is available by phone or if you receive a letter from the IRS requesting that you contact the agency. That said, you might try the IRS refund hotline at 800-829-1954.

Some filers could wait 120 days for their refunds, rather than the typical three weeks, according to an IRS update Friday explaining common reasons for delays. Expect delays if:

>> You mailed a paper return. As of May 20 the IRS had not finished processing 7.8 million paper returns, which included filings for tax year 2021 and earlier.

>> You had an error on your return. As of May 20, 2 million individual returns, whether filed electronically or by mail, required error corrections, the IRS said. “This work does not typically require us to correspond with taxpayers but does require special handling by an IRS employee so, in these instances, it is taking the IRS more than 21 days to issue any related refund and in some cases this work could take 90 to 120 days.” Corrections may be needed for a Recovery Rebate Credit, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit claimed on the return, and in those cases the IRS will mail an explanation of the correction. Returns claiming any of those credits might take longer than usual to process, even without errors, the IRS says.

>> The return is incomplete, identity theft or fraud is suspected, or the return needs further review for some other reason. The IRS will fix the problem without contacting the taxpayer if possible, but if more information or verification is needed, the IRS will send a letter. Resolution of these issues could take 90 to 120 days, depending on how quickly the taxpayer responds.

>> The return includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit using 2019 income.

>> The return includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, which could take up to 14 weeks to process.

Besides calling the IRS, you might consider seeking assistance from the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent agency within the IRS that helps taxpayers suffering financial hardship who’ve been unable to solve their problem directly with the IRS or who believe the IRS is failing to meet standards. TAS also is very busy; read more at taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov.

Q: Will the soccer complex be closed all summer?

A: That’s not the plan. The Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex is scheduled to close for June for field and facility maintenance, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website, which acknowledges that the work is “weather dependent, and may require additional time if needed.” The complex is the only soccer facility of its kind in Hawaii, according to the website, with 21 regulation fields and a 5,000-seat lighted stadium.

Mahalo

On Thursday I had a flat tire in Lanikai, where traffic and a parking are a nightmare. Two wonderful young men saw my distress and waved me into a vacant driveway. “Hey, auntie, you have a jack and a spare? We can fix ’em, no worries!” They were soon joined by their friends, who were all going for a paddle. Down on the hot pavement they went and changed it in a matter of minutes, which saved me from what would have been a long, hot, miserable wait for service. Mahalo to Dylan, Reece, Ethan and Cristy! — Pamela M.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.