Honolulu firefighters airlift sick hiker from Diamond Head summit trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning airlifted an ill, male hiker from the Diamond Head Summit Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 10:13 a.m., and that five units with 16 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at the trailhead at 10:27 a.m. and ascended the trail on foot.

It was reported that a 35-year-old man started feeling sick near the tunnel on the summit trail, and was unable to descend on his own.

After reaching the hiker and conducting a medical assessment, HFD airlifted the hiker with its Air 1 helicopter and transported him to a nearby landing zone. His care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at about 11 a.m.

On May 20, HFD also airlifted a 68-year-old man who started feeling sick at the top of the trail and was unable to descend on his own.

HFD recommends that hikers do their research on trails ahead of time, know their physical abilities and limitations, and select ones that can be enjoyed safely.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources on May 12 began requiring reservations for out-of-state visitors to enter Diamond Head State Monument and its summit trail.