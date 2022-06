Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The authors of “Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy” (Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, May 26) ask what Hawaii gains by transitioning to 100% renewable energy. The answer is hope for a livable future.

In a world that is increasingly on fire and underwater, continuing to burn fossil fuels “for quite some time to come” isn’t a “reasoned approach.”

The authors claim that the role of fossil fuel versus natural water vapor in driving climate change “is widely debated.” Among scientists, it is not — increased water vapor is a consequence of a heating planet.

They fear the visual impact of renewable energy, but ignore the rapid technological progress in clean energy and opportunities to pair clean energy production with growing local food.

Finally, in suggesting that “Hawaii cannot have any meaningful effect on climate change,” they dismiss the islands’ incredible talents, ingenuity and influence.

Local entrepreneurs are innovating and testing myriad climate solutions in Hawaii to scale globally. Hawaii’s 100% renewable energy law inspired other states to act, including California, which last month was briefly powered by 100% renewable energy.

That’s hope.

Jeff Mikulina

Manoa

No reason we can’t have common-sense gun laws

The shooting near Thomas Square reminds us that as long as there are guns, there will always be people who will use them without just cause.

However, an incident such as this doesn’t mean that our country should not have common-sense gun laws.

Is it not common sense to have laws that prohibit non-law-enforcement civilians from having or using semi- automatic rifles that are used in many mass killings?

Is it not common sense to prohibit them from having high-capacity magazines or an unlimited amount of ammunition?

Is it not common sense to prohibit them from having body armor?

Is it not common sense to require thorough background checks before they can have and use a gun?

Is it not common sense to have effective “red flag” laws that alert law enforcement to potential perpetrators of violence?

Other industrialized nations don’t have this problem because they treat having the “right” to bear arms at least as seriously as having the “right” to drive.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

Don’t ignore ‘regulated’ part of 2nd Amendment

What happened to the “well-regulated militia” part of the Second Amendment? Even if you ignore the word “militia,” there is still the word “regulated.”

Unsupervised teenagers carrying military-style weapons shouldn’t qualify — nor should organized “militia” intent on overthrowing a democratically elected government. I can’t believe our Founding Fathers intended what we have now.

James Young

St. Louis Heights

Inclusion, aloha better than divisiveness, hate

Some of Friday’s Letters to the Editor perhaps show where we stand in our country (Star-Advertiser, May 27).

May Mamiya spoke of a family faced with obstacles that they overcame, leading to diversity and a loving ohana (“Celebrate the diversity of the lives we share”).

Jeff Bigler spoke to the divisions facing us — “indigenous people,” “white American immigrants,” replacement theory, “we,” “they” — essentially the placing of people in categories based on their race (“True indigenous people forced aside by others”).

One letter speaks of integration, diversity, inclusion and aloha. The other speaks to divisiveness, blame, exclusion, victimhood and hate.

I am a retired, relatively successful “white” man, a son of immigrant parents who were ostracized when they first arrived in the U.S.; and grandson of immigrants to another country who were forced to give up their lands.

Both grandparents and parents assimilated into the culture where they lived, without giving up their culture. Nothing of what they did affected me negatively. I am proud of my parentage, ethnicity, race, language, culture. And I call myself simply an American. I know which letter I subscribe to.

John Henry

Kaneohe

Don’t be cruel toward unfortunate homeless

It’s been a long time since I have seen a letter in the Star-Advertiser that is as cruel and hateful as the one by Diane Tippett (“Homeless presence overwhelms residents,” Star-Advertiser, May 27).

She calls for taking away what she considers are the “privileges” of the homeless, such as free soap, free health care, free showers, free food, free laundry and so on.

“Privileges”? These are basic human rights!

Tippett’s letter truly is hate mail published courtesy of our major newspaper, a terrible gaffe.

Joel Fischer

Manoa

