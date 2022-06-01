Off the News: Prepare now for hurricane season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the future, Hawaii is likely to be hit with hurricanes more frequently, as a result of global warming, our state climatologist reports. Hurricanes of the future also are more likely to pack stronger, more dangerous winds and rain, as a heating planet leads to bigger extremes.

This year, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicts up to four tropical storms in our region during hurricane season, today through Nov. 30. While this may be a low-risk year, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has issued a reminder: “It only takes one storm to impact lives, property, infrastructure, and the environment.” Prepare now, if you haven’t already.