Off the News: Prepare now for hurricane season

In the future, Hawaii is likely to be hit with hurricanes more frequently, as a result of global warming, our state climatologist reports. Hurricanes of the future also are more likely to pack stronger, more dangerous winds and rain, as a heating planet leads to bigger extremes. Read more

