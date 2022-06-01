Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Prepare now for hurricane season Today Updated 7:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the future, Hawaii is likely to be hit with hurricanes more frequently, as a result of global warming, our state climatologist reports. Hurricanes of the future also are more likely to pack stronger, more dangerous winds and rain, as a heating planet leads to bigger extremes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the future, Hawaii is likely to be hit with hurricanes more frequently, as a result of global warming, our state climatologist reports. Hurricanes of the future also are more likely to pack stronger, more dangerous winds and rain, as a heating planet leads to bigger extremes. This year, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicts up to four tropical storms in our region during hurricane season, today through Nov. 30. While this may be a low-risk year, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has issued a reminder: “It only takes one storm to impact lives, property, infrastructure, and the environment.” Prepare now, if you haven’t already. Previous Story Letters: Don’t underestimate risks of long COVID-19; Baby formula maker needs to be reined in; New police chief needs to address gun violence