Man, 25, pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in Kapiolani game room shooting

A 25-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man May 18 at an illegal Kapiolani area game room has pleaded not guilty today to charges of second-degree murder and firearms offenses.

Kawika Kanakanui appeared via Zoom from Oahu Community Correctional Center at his arraignment before Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama.

The judge confirmed his bail at $1 million.

He allegedly shot and killed Bryson Okada, who died of a gunshot wound to the head at a game room known as 24/7 on Kona Street.

Witnesses told police Kanakanui got into a physical fight with a third man, and the three men went outside onto Kona Street, where Kanakanui engaged in a fistfight with that unidentified man.

According to one woman, Okada and the unidentified man returned to the game room, and she was instructed to warn Okada that Kanakanui was returning to the game room.

When he did, witnesses said the two men began arguing and Kanakanui fired several shots from a handgun at Okada, missing him; then fired several more, striking him.

Ikaika Atuatasi, a named co-defendant in the indictment against Kanakanui, was also arraigned and pleaded not guilty from OCCC to a firearms charge.

The judge said she was concerned about the serious nature of what allegedly happened and the safety of the community, so she denied the request of Deputy Public Defender Hayley Cheng that he be allowed to be freed on supervised released.

Cheng said she respectfuly disgrees, and said if the state believes Atuatasi was connected to the underlying crime, why charge him with only a single firearms charge, and disageed with the court’s assigning and associating the charges with Kanakanui.

The judge acknowledged that and confirmed his bail at $15,000.

The indictment makes no mention of Atuatasi’s connection to the shooting.

Cheng advised Kanakanui to remain silent, afte he disrupted the hearing with unsolicited coments.

Jury trial is set for the week of Aug. 1 before Judge Paul Wong.