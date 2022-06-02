comscore Ann Miller: Jennie K.’s unique charm still has drawing power | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ann Miller: Jennie K.’s unique charm still has drawing power

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  Updated 12:15 a.m.

Today five Hawaii golfers tee off in the 77th U.S. Women’s Open in North Carolina. For those into trivia, 2014 champion Michelle Wie West is making her 17th Open start — one more than Annika Sorenstam, the oldest in the field at 51. Read more

