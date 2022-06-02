Hawaii pitcher Pontes named to the All-Big West Conference’s first team

For starters, the University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali‘i Pontes finished as one of the Big West’s top pitchers.

Pontes, who made the conversion from reliever to brilliance, today was named to the All-Big West Conference’s first team for baseball.

UH second baseman Stone Miyao was selected to the second team. Catcher DallasJ Duarte, center fielder Cole Cabrera and utility player Kyson Donahue received honorable mention.

After moving into the Rainbow Warriors’ starting rotation, Pontes went 4-1 with 2.09 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. The junior right-hander averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine inning in seven starts. The ’Bows were 5-2 in games in which Pontes started. In Big West games, Pontes ranked third with a 1.90 ERA in 52 innings over six games.

“It truly was a special season,” UH pitching coach Mathew Troupe said of Pontes, who overcame an injury in fall training and a slow start to the 2022 season. “The type of work ethic and, honestly, mental fortitude and strength to push through that, and not let it keep him down — to stay confident, to stay convicted — he did that. That’s what makes it super special. If you’re just dominant from beginning to end, you’re just dominant. It’s much harder to do it when you find a little patch where you’re struggling, and the fact he moved right through it and finished the way he did.”

Miyao was known as much for athleticism and hustle as his stylish short pants. Miyao hit .305 in 28 Big West games.

Duarte helped stabilize a young pitching staff, threw out 42.9% of runners on steal attempts, hit .321 in 20 Big West games, and batted .588 with a runner on third and less than two outs.

Cabrera, who transferred from Cal Poly last summer, started all 52 games, and led the ’Bows in runs (40), walks (32) and steals (14) while not committing an error in 105 chances.

After going to the 2021 College World Series with Arizona, Donahue transferred to UH. Donahue played five positions and hit .283 with three home runs against Big West opponents.