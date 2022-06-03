comscore Former Honolulu police officer arrested for alleged child sex trafficking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Honolulu police officer arrested for alleged child sex trafficking

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:48 p.m.

Mason Jordan was hired by HPD in 2013 and resigned in 2021. He held the rank of officer and worked in police patrol District 3. Read more

