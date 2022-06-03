Former Honolulu police officer arrested for alleged child sex trafficking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former Honolulu police officer was arrested by federal agents in New Mexico Thursday for alleged child sex trafficking in connection with incidents involving three minors and one adult over a five year period while he worked for the department.

Mason Jordan was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Thursday by Homeland Security Investigations agents after an eight count indictment was unsealed Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerry H. Ritter of the district of New Mexico ordered Jordan detained today until a Jun. 7 detention hearing in Albuquerque.

Jordan is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sex trafficking of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement and one count of cyberstalking for alleged incidents involving four different victims between July 18, 2016, and April 11, 2020.

In the first alleged incident in 2016, Jordan “did employ and use a minor, Minor Victim 1, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct” that were sent out of state and shared with others, according to the indictment.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Jordan allegedly tried to recruit a minor to engage in “a commercial sex act.”

According to an HPD spokesperson, Jordan was hired on Nov. 4, 2013, and resigned on Mar. 26, 2021. He held the rank of officer and worked in police patrol District 3.

Jordan is listed in HPD’s 2021 annual discipline report that is shared with state lawmakers. The department accused Jordan of criminal conduct, “promoting intoxicating liquor to a minor.” He resigned “prior to discharge,” according to the report.