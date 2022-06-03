Kihei man in critical condition following collision on South Kihei Road

A 52-year-old Kihei man is in critical condition following a collision between two vehicles on South Kihei Road.

At around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a Ford van traveling north on the road, hit the rear of a Nissan sedan going the same direction just north of Kulanihakoi Street in Kihei, the Maui Police Department said in a news release today.

The driver of the Nissan was extricated from the vehicle by Maui Fire Department personnel and transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was in stable condition when transported to the emergency room, but he was later upgraded to critical condition.

The driver of the van fled the scene on foot before police arrived, MPD said. After a follow-up investigation, a 32-year-old man from Fresno, Calif., was arrested in suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the collision. Police are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.