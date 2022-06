Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am disgusted with our elected officials. The majority of Americans support abortion rights and banning assault weapons.

However, we are witnessing both the legislative and judicial branches turn their backs as they dismantle reproductive rights. Those scurrying to their neighborhood gun store to snag a semiautomatic rifle fearing a tightening of laws. No hurry! Confronted with dozens of schoolchildren murdered over the years, legislators repeatedly loosen gun laws. The chances of change, admit these same legislators, are slim to none. Could our elected officials be more blatant about preserving their jobs at any cost?

It’s past time for the public to demand that it be heard. Each of us must act. To quote Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”

Every small group begins with one. Be that one.

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

2nd Amendment allows for banning some guns

After the Uvalde tragedy, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was assured that “mental health issues” were the cause. Yep, like that is supposed to absolve government of any role in these senseless slaughters.

Every society has its share of mental illness and poverty, but ours is the only society that is plagued with mass shootings.

Sadly, effectively addressing mental illness and poverty seems like it will take forever. But government could swiftly make it legal for only the military and law enforcement to possess AR-15-style weapons. Require all other such weapons to be turned in within a year, or face felony charges. No exceptions.

The Second Amendment is often cited as the reason there should be no restrictions. Nonsense. The Founding Fathers could never, ever have envisioned the kinds of firearms that exist today. And, hunters, you do not need that kind of firepower. Be sporting about it!

Jim Kennedy

Ewa Beach

Hawaii’s firearms laws a model for nation

The news media both propagate and profit from “copycat” mass shootings. This has been thoroughly investigated and researched since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. Not that these events shouldn’t be reported, but our news media sensationalize the events over and over to boost their ratings.

After our Xerox mass shooting in 1999, Hawaii developed very strict gun laws. Applicants must wait two weeks and pass a background investigation that focuses on behavioral issues such as psychiatric problems, alcohol/drug addiction, DUIs, domestic violence convictions and more.

Permits to acquire firearms are routinely denied by the Honolulu Police Department. Hawaii’s gun laws are a model for new national gun laws.

Donald Wyand

Makiki

Keep religious opinions out of our government

A recent column by Cal Thomas was a total waste of 25 valuable column inches (“Theology, politics, abortion: Don’t cherry-pick Scripture,” Star-Advertiser, May 24). Everyone knows that any position can be supported by the Bible, which has been called both “the word of God” and “the most widely distributed fictional hoax ever perpetrated.”

People are free to believe any Biblical reference they want, but so far they aren’t allowed to actually impose their beliefs on me.

The U.S. was founded by those who came to a new world seeking freedom from religious persecution. The doctrine of the separation of church and state is written into the First Amendment of our Constitution.

So I say to the Cal Thomases and the Samuel Alitos and the Amy Coney Barretts and the Brett Kavanaughs and all those who assail abortion rights and believe their religious views should become the law of the land: If you don’t want an abortion, don’t get one. But keep your personal religious opinions out of government and let others “secure the Blessings of Liberty” as stated in the preamble to the Constitution.

Jill Thach

Kailua

Vegetation and trash on tennis court surfaces

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s website lists 202 tennis courts at 48 sites on Oahu. Thousands practice and play team matches on most of those courts, or simply play for fun with their families and friends.

Only a few parks in high-profile areas seem to have their maintenance personnel actively and daily keeping their court surfaces clean from leaves and trash, so nobody slips and gets hurt.

Can all elected officials in all neighborhood areas ensure their courts are cleaned daily?

Some parks also keep tree limbs trimmed to reduce piles of leaves on the courts, whereas most other parks seem to ignore that practice, or are just not aware of the importance of helping to keep courts free of removable debris.

If this is also a problem on other islands, please let your local elected officials be aware of the problem.

John Burns

Wahiawa

Police commission should revote on Logan

I was stunned to read that our new Honolulu police chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan, has a son with more than 40 prior arrests. Forty!

My immediate response: Why wasn’t the Honolulu Police Commission aware of this skeleton in the closet prior to Logan’s selection?

I’m sure the commission selected the best man for chief with the information it had available. But knowing what we now know, is he the right man? We have been assured there is transparency from the top, so why wasn’t this made transparent to the commission?

The number of prior arrests is staggering. I wonder how someone with so many priors can still be allowed to walk freely on our streets.

This distraction will follow the chief every day he is in office.

The commission should review its unanimous approval and assure the community (by unanimous vote) that it not only hired the best man, but also the right man.

Lee Champion

Waikiki

