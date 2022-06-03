comscore Kokua Line: Will lantern-float return to Ala Moana next year? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Will lantern-float return to Ala Moana next year?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Question: No disrespect to the lantern floating, which I love, but it’s nice to see the focus return to ceremonies at Punchbowl and other military cemeteries. The specific purpose of Memorial Day as a holiday is to honor serv­icemen and women who died serving in the U.S. armed forces. If the lantern-floating does return next year as a large, in-person event, I hope they will choose a different day. Read more

