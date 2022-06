Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Koloa Landing Resort has appointed Gavin Onishi as its executive chef. Onishi has more than 25 years of culinary experience and 15 years of leadership support. Prior to joining Koloa Landing Resort, he was executive chef at Marks Place and Flavors Catering in Lihue, where he oversaw operations and developed attractive and popular items for the restaurant. He was also sous-chef at Kauai Beach Resort in Wailua.

Kyle Horimoto has been named CEO of T&T Tinting Specialists Inc. Horimoto started with T&T in 1997 in the automotive division at the front desk, answering phones and scheduling appointments. He moved up in the company and started T&T’s Glass Graphics Division. Former CEO and founder Tommy Silva will remain connected to the company, consulting Horimoto and the management team of T&T as chairman of the board of directors.

