Rearview Mirror: Spencecliff once operated over 50 local restaurants
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PETER RIVERA
The Skyroom was a coffee shop, restaurant and bar at the old airport on Lagoon Drive from 1948 to 1962.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1989
Many of the waitresses at Fisherman’s Wharf, above, were Italian war brides who married 442nd soldiers who had liberated them.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree