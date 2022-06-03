comscore Rearview Mirror: Spencecliff once operated over 50 local restaurants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Spencecliff once operated over 50 local restaurants

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA The Skyroom was a coffee shop, restaurant and bar at the old airport on Lagoon Drive from 1948 to 1962.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1989 Many of the waitresses at Fisherman’s Wharf, above, were Italian war brides who married 442nd soldiers who had liberated them.

When I was old enough to have a few bucks in my pocket to go out to eat, I often found myself at a Spencecliff restaurant. The food was good. Read more

