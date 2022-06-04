Hawaii’s first mobile biodiesel fueling station opens on Maui

The first of six mobile biodiesel fueling stations in Hawaii opened on Maui Friday, making the renewable fuel more accessible to customers.

The fueling station, located at Maalaea Small Boat Harbor, was installed and will be operated by Pacific Biodiesel, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release.

“This innovative fueling station gives customers 24/7 access to biodiesel, making it more convenient to fuel up with our locally produced, 100% renewable fuel,” Pacific Biodiesel Founder Bob King said in a statement. “These self-contained units are easy to install and move. They can be quickly dropped into locations around the state to serve customers, like DLNR, who are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight the effects of the climate crisis.”

The fueling stations each hold 8,000 gallons of distilled biodiesel produced at Pacific Biodiesel’s refinery on Hawaii island. The company received infrastructure funding in 2021 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to produce the stations, which will serve on-road, off-road and marine customers, the DLNR said.

Biodiesel can replace petroleum diesel fuel and can be used in any diesel engine, including diesel-powered boats, cars, trucks, buses, heavy equipment and power generators.

Several DLNR fleet vehicles on Maui have already fueled up with biodiesel at the Maui station.

Maalaea Harbor is one of 16 harbors operated by the DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation. The department has approved a station at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. It will open this summer.

“This is an important public-private partnership in furtherance of our state’s renewable energy goals and climate change mitigation,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said in a statement. “It is part of a series of biodiesel fueling stations in small boat harbors for vessels and vehicles. DOBOR is working closely with Pacific Biodiesel on expanding access to local biodiesel which supports energy security and provides critically important environmental benefits.”