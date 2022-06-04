Jocelyn Alo homers as Oklahoma advances to semifinals of Women’s College World Series

Jocelyn Alo of Hauula added to her all-time college softball home run record today, as Oklahoma beat Texas 7-2 in the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The defending national champion Sooners improved to 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament and advance to the semifinals on Monday. Alo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs and her 118th career homer.

Her blast over the left-field fence in the first inning gave Oklahoma a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Alo singled to drive in the Sooners’ third run, and then scored on Tiare Jennings’ homer, giving Oklahoma a 6-1 lead. Alo ended the game with a season batting average of .500 with 30 home runs and 75 RBIs.

She walked in the seventh inning and scored the Sooners’ final run.

Oklahoma improved to 56-2. Texas fell to 44-20-1 and 1-1 in the WCWS, and plays an elimination game Sunday against Arizona.