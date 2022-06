Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Celina Lim was 6 when she told her mother she wanted to take music lessons. Her older sister played violin, so she wanted to play an instrument too. Given a choice, she chose cello.

Lim is now 16, a Punahou School junior and one of the most promising young cellists in Hawaii. She joined the Hawaii Youth Symphony when she was a third grader. She was in the seventh grade when she performed as a guest soloist with the ­Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra and participated in its annual Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition on the Big Island.

In July, Lim will be Hawaii’s lone representative in Carnegie Hall’s 2022 NYO2 program for exceptionally talented musicians aged 14 to 17. It starts with training at Purchase College, State University of New York, continues with five days in Miami studying with the New World Symphony, capped with a concert July 30 at the New World Center in Miami and then a concert Aug. 1 at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The New World Center concert will be livestreamed; visit nws.edu. Ticket information for the in-person concert at Carnegie Hall can be found at carnegiehall.org.

Let’s start at the beginning. You were 6, the cello is a larger instrument for a child to carry around. What made the cello more appealing than the violin?

I was attracted to the cello because of the deep bass tone.

There is a very old joke: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice!” Will this be your first trip to New York?

No, I actually visited last summer and it was awesome, but this is my first-ever music camp off island, and I’m so grateful to have this opportunity. I’ve been in several music camps on island because of COVID these last few years, but I’ve wanted to travel off island. I’m excited to meet new people from all over the world.

How has being a member of the ­Hawaii Youth Symphony helped you prepare for this opportunity?

It really teaches you not only how to be a better musician, but also collaboration, communication, responsibility, timeliness. You get to meet so many new people that you might not meet in your own school bubble, and learning from amazing conductors is really cool.

Are there any cello players that have inspired you?

I would have to say my private lesson teacher, Nancy Masaki. For 10 years, she’s always been there for me. I wouldn’t be the musician I am today without her help.

Is there a nationally — or internationally — known cellist you’d like to work with?

Well, my biggest inspiration would be Jacqueline du Pre. She’s not alive … but if I could (work with her), I think that’d be amazing. She was such a strong woman cellist, and she is such a good representation of a woman playing cello.

What do you enjoy most about playing the cello?

Cello really helps bring out my different characters more. Sometimes people might think I’m a little bit more reserved. But when I’m playing the cello, I’m able to express my emotions a little more, which is why I love it so much.

What do you enjoy doing other than playing the cello?

A: I love going to the beach, surfing, making lei. I’m a very artistic person, a crafty person, so I love baking and cooking. I also love tutoring little children. I’ve helped younger family friends practice cello, but I don’t, like, formally teach.

What are your plans after high school?

I’m definitely going to be going to college either on the East Coast or somewhere on the West Coast. I’m not exactly sure what I’ll major in — probably in STEM. I’ll definitely continue cello. Maybe not major in it, but I definitely want to be a part of some orchestra or chamber music program.

