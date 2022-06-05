comscore Playwriting contest spotlights local culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Playwriting contest spotlights local culture

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:55 p.m.

  • Courtesy Kumu Kahua Theatre

    The Wretch is the August 2021 Go Try PlayWrite contest winner.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Tyler Miranda, a former Ewa Beach resident, won the Go Try PlayWrite contest with a play about an interaction between a person and a roach

    Tyler Miranda, a former Ewa Beach resident, won the Go Try PlayWrite contest with a play about an interaction between a person and a roach

  • COURTESY KUMU KAHUA THEATRE Harry Wong III is Kumu Kahua Theatre’s artistic director.

    Harry Wong III is Kumu Kahua Theatre’s artistic director.

Write a play about a confrontation between a person and a cockroach. That’s the challenge Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press put out to writers in the first month of their joint Go Try PlayWrite contest last summer, and 30 people took the bait. Read more

