Hawaii Career Expo offers opportunities to job seekers

The Hawaii Career Expo returns to the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall Wednesday and offers job seekers the chance to connect with 50 major employers looking for the islands’ top talent.
The free event — sponsored by the Honolulu Star- Advertiser and U.S. Vets Hawai‘i, and presented by Star Events — allows job seekers to learn about available jobs and initiate one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.
The in-person Career Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall and features recruiters from a host of industries, including technology, transportation, retail, banking, health care, hotel and hospitality sales, real estate and education.
“Last year, thousands of people participated in our live and virtual career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, classified advertising manager at the Star-Advertiser. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life-changing career move or hire.”
Preregistration is encouraged, as is the wearing of face masks and social distancing at the event, organizers said.
To preregister, go to hawaiicareerexpo.com. For questions or for more information, call 808-529-4796. View the event guidebook at the expo’s website (click on News).
