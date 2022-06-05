comscore Dave Reardon: Kai Lenny ready for new ocean venture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Kai Lenny ready for new ocean venture

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 Kai Lenny

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019

    Kai Lenny

It’s been years since Kai Lenny, now 29, became the youngest inductee in the waterman and surfing halls of fame on his way to building a following of more than a million on Instagram. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Baseball Report - June 5, 2022

Scroll Up