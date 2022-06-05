comscore Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige loses in UFC co-main event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige loses in UFC co-main event

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Kahuku High alumnus Dan Ige lost by unanimous decision to undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Saturday at the UFC APEX. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 4, 2022

Scroll Up