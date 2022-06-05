Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige loses in UFC co-main event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku High alumnus Dan Ige lost by unanimous decision to undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Saturday at the UFC APEX.

The fight was one-sided, as Evloev (16-0, 6-0 UFC) handed Ige (15-6, 7-5) his third consecutive loss, all by decision. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26.

Evloev entered the fight ranked 13th in the UFC at 145 pounds, behind Ige, who was ranked 10th, but was still a 4-to-1 favorite.

He rocked Ige with a flying knee midway through the first round and scored two impressive takedowns.

Evloev landed another huge knee strike in the second round and again took Ige to the mat, where he did heavy damage to Ige’s face.

Ige was taken down early in round 3 and spent most of the rest of the fight on his back as Evloev finished off the win with one final takedown before the bell sounded, earning a 10-8 score on one of the judges’ scorecard.

Ige was taken down nine times in the fight.