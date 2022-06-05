June Jones named as offensive coordinator for Seattle of XFL

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The winningest Division I coach in University of Hawaii football history will be back on the sidelines calling offensive plays in the resurrected XFL. Read more

The winningest Division I coach in University of Hawaii football history will be back on the sidelines calling offensive plays in the resurrected XFL.

June Jones has signed to serve as offensive coordinator of the Seattle Dragons.

Jones, who was a finalist for the Rainbow Warriors’ vacated head coaching job in January, was 76-41 in nine UH seasons through the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

The original XFL played in 2001. The second version of the XFL, fully owned by wrestling legend Vince McMahon, stopped play after five weeks of the 10-game season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league eventually filed for bankruptcy and folded.

Jones was general manager and head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020. The Roughnecks were 5-0 when the XFL ceased competition in April 2020. Jones has joked the Roughnecks and the 1972 Miami Dolphins were the only undefeated pro football teams.

Jones has been a head coach in the NFL (Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers), at two universities (UH, SMU), and in the Canadian Football League (Hamilton Tiger-Cats). He has coached five Hall of Fame members: Jim Kelly, Warren Moon, Barry Sanders, Junior Seau and Deion Sanders.

Last year, actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought the XFL. On Saturday, Johnson announced the head coaches of the six XFL franchises.

Jim Haslett was named Seattle’s head coach. It was confirmed Jones will serve as the Dragons’ offensive coordinator, and former University of Florida head coach Ron Zook will coach the defense. The league is expected to hire the non-coordinator assistant coaches by September.

The XFL Draft is tentatively planned for October. Organized team activities will begin in December. Training camps will open on Jan. 9, 2023. The season is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.

The XFL will sponsor six combine-like showcases this summer. One of the tryouts will be at McKinley High School on June 25.