comscore June Jones named as offensive coordinator for Seattle of XFL | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

June Jones named as offensive coordinator for Seattle of XFL

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Mauka head coach June Jones looks on from the sideline during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Team Mauka head coach June Jones looks on from the sideline during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22.

The winningest Division I coach in University of Hawaii football history will be back on the sidelines calling offensive plays in the resurrected XFL. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 4, 2022

Scroll Up