June Jones named as offensive coordinator for Seattle of XFL
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Team Mauka head coach June Jones looks on from the sideline during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree