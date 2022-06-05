Las Vegas Advisor: 53rd World Series of Poker makes its debut on the Strip

The 53rd World Series of Poker is underway, back in its traditional time frame after two years of displacement during the pandemic.

This is the first WSOP to be held on the Strip, with Bally’s and Paris serving as host casinos. (Bally’s is pending a name change to Horseshoe Las Vegas, but that’s still in progress.)

The most expensive buy-in is $250,000 for the “Super High Roller” on June 23. The prestigious $50,000 buy-in “Poker Players Championship” is June 26. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event begins July 3 and runs straight through with the world champion crowned on July 16. Viewing of all tournaments is free and open to the public.

Alternative poker: Also back are the alternative tournaments that run at other casinos seeking to take advantage of the influx of poker players in town. The six coinciding tournaments this year are being held at Venetian, Wynn Las Vegas, Golden Nugget, Orleans, South Point and Aria.

Rent a Tesla: EVolve Rentals has opened at Resorts World as the first in Las Vegas to rent out electric cars. The Tesla Models 3, S, Y and X start at $199 per day; upgrades to fully self-driving cars are also available.

Boulder food court: A new food court is opening at Boulder Station, with six mall-type fast-food counters: Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacan, SBARRO, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Teriyaki Madness and Wingstop. It replaces the buffet, which, as at all Station casinos, is not returning.

Question: How many hotel rooms are there in Las Vegas, and are there more or less than before the pandemic?

Answer: According to Statista.com, at the end of 2021 Las Vegas had a total of 150,487 hotel rooms. That includes all rooms on the Strip, downtown, locals casinos and noncasino properties. That’s slightly up from the 2019 prepandemic count of 149,422, due mostly to the opening of Resorts World and Circa, which more than made up for rooms lost at hotels that didn’t reopen after the shutdown.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.