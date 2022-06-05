comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 5, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 5, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu resident Ryan Higa found a Waikiki clothing store at the Round Rock Premium Outlets just north of Austin, Texas, in March. Photo by Iris Toguchi.

  • In March, Tom Shigemoto of Lihue discovered a location of the Ono Hawaiian BBQ restaurant chain in Phoenix. Photo by April Shigemoto.

  • While traveling in April with former Hawaii resident Candace Johnson, left, who now lives in France, Louise Ing and Michael Sitch of Honolulu spotted Poke Perfect in Amsterdam. Photo by Louise Ing.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

