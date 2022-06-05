Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 5, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Honolulu resident Ryan Higa found a Waikiki clothing store at the Round Rock Premium Outlets just north of Austin, Texas, in March. Photo by Iris Toguchi.
In March, Tom Shigemoto of Lihue discovered a location of the Ono Hawaiian BBQ restaurant chain in Phoenix. Photo by April Shigemoto.
-
While traveling in April with former Hawaii resident Candace Johnson, left, who now lives in France, Louise Ing and Michael Sitch of Honolulu spotted Poke Perfect in Amsterdam. Photo by Louise Ing.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree