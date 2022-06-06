2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pauoa house fire

Two people died and a third was seriously injured in an early morning residential fire in Pauoa today.
The fire occurred on Booth Road at about 2:20 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services said a 77-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. A 77-year-old man sustained burns to his right arm and legs and was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated once details become available.
