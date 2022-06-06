Blood Bank of Hawaii needs donations as summer approaches

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is seeking blood donors this summer, when donations typically drop 15% to 20%.

The blood bank typically needs about 150 donors a day to fulfill statewide demand, and is hoping that a campaign in partnership with the nonprofit HUGS will help rally at least 4,000 new and repeat donors a month to counteract the drop.

In particular, the blood bank is in need of universal donors with O-negative type blood, which is in short supply now.

Ticket sales from the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor “ohana concert” on Wednesday at Waikiki Shell will support the blood bank. Donors that have donated 150 times or more have been invited to the VIP section.

Tickets are still available online or at the door, starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, for the 7:30 p.m. concert featuring hits from John Williams’ music career, and acclaimed conductor and Punahou School graduate Sarah Hicks.

Also, from now through Aug. 31, donations of blood, platelets, and plasma can help HUGS, or Help, Understanding & Group Support, serve seriously ill keiki and their families.

Each blood donation, according to BBH, is equivalent to one “hug,” or funding for the nonprofit, which will go toward hospital amenity kits, peer-support programs, or airfare assistance.

On Oahu, donors can make an appointment at one of five locations: Young Street Donor Center, Dillingham Donor Center, or bloodmobiles at Kapolei Commons, Waikele Center and Windward Mall.

Neighbor island donors can participate in the #GiveBlood4HUGS campaign when BBH visits Kona, Maui and Kauai in June, July and August respectively.

Healthy donors interested in giving blood are required to register at bbh.org or by calling 808-848-4770. Visit bbh.org/hugshawaii for updates on the HUGS partnership.