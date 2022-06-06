Man, 59, in critical condition, after dump truck collision on H-3

Honolulu police say a man who was in the bed of his parked pickup truck on the H-3 freeway is in critical condition after it was struck by a dump truck Friday morning.

Police said at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, a dump truck driven by a 44-year-old man was heading eastbound on the H-3 near Mokapu Boulevard when a car ahead braked.

The driver then locked his brakes, veered right and collided with a parked truck.

A 59-year-old man who was in the parked truck’s bed was injured, and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said alcohol, speed and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.