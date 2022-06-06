comscore Off the News: Public transit fares going up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Public transit fares going up

  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.

Roger Morton, head of the city’s Department of Transportation Services, is hopeful that Oahu’s bus ridership can recover, gradually, what it lost due to the pandemic. At the same time, skyrocketing fuel prices have made raising fares, effective July 1, inevitable. Read more

