Off the News: Public transit fares going up

Roger Morton, head of the city’s Department of Transportation Services, is hopeful that Oahu’s bus ridership can recover, gradually, what it lost due to the pandemic. At the same time, skyrocketing fuel prices have made raising fares, effective July 1, inevitable.

The fare hike may slow that commuter recovery, though, with the pandemic continuing along with the work-from-home option. The fact that limited rail service is not far away could add a lure — although, again, in a limited way.