Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Public transit fares going up Today Updated 9:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Roger Morton, head of the city’s Department of Transportation Services, is hopeful that Oahu’s bus ridership can recover, gradually, what it lost due to the pandemic. At the same time, skyrocketing fuel prices have made raising fares, effective July 1, inevitable. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Roger Morton, head of the city’s Department of Transportation Services, is hopeful that Oahu’s bus ridership can recover, gradually, what it lost due to the pandemic. At the same time, skyrocketing fuel prices have made raising fares, effective July 1, inevitable. The fare hike may slow that commuter recovery, though, with the pandemic continuing along with the work-from-home option. The fact that limited rail service is not far away could add a lure — although, again, in a limited way. Previous Story Editorial: Don’t drag feet on funds for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands