Editorial: Close scrutiny on tourism contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Close scrutiny on tourism contract

  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

In a remarkable shakeup, the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has broken away from its longtime marketing partner, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, awarding a $35.2 million, two-year contract for U.S. market outreach to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA). Read more

Editorial: Don’t drag feet on funds for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

