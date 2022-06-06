comscore Filipino Community Center to celebrate 20th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Filipino Community Center to celebrate 20th anniversary

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Youth participants searched near the statue of Dr. Jose P. Rizal on Saturday during a treasure hunt as part of a leadership conference conducted by the Knights of Rizal-Aloha Chapter at the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii in Waipahu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Youth leadership participants search near the courtyard fountain as they participate in a treasure hunt as part of a leadership conference put on by the Knights of Rizal Aloha Chapter at the Filipino Community Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A view from the street of the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii in Waipahu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The front entrance at the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii is seen on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Retired professor of Philippine studies Raymund Liongson, right, spoke to youth leadership participants Saturday at the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii.

The revival comes as the FilCom Center, as it is known, approaches its 20th anniversary Saturday. Hundreds celebrated the grand opening of the 50,000-square-foot center, at the corner of Waipahu and Mokuola streets, on June 11, 2002. Read more

