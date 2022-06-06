Filipino Community Center to celebrate 20th anniversary
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Youth participants searched near the statue of Dr. Jose P. Rizal on Saturday during a treasure hunt as part of a leadership conference conducted by the Knights of Rizal-Aloha Chapter at the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii in Waipahu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Youth leadership participants search near the courtyard fountain as they participate in a treasure hunt as part of a leadership conference put on by the Knights of Rizal Aloha Chapter at the Filipino Community Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A view from the street of the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii in Waipahu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The front entrance at the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii is seen on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Retired professor of Philippine studies Raymund Liongson, right, spoke to youth leadership participants Saturday at the Filipino Community Center of Hawaii.