Television and radio – June 6, 2022

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Ed. 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Red Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Mets at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

BASEBALL: NCAA REGIONALS

Oklahoma vs. Florida State 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Southern Miss vs. LSU 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD noon ACC NA/251* NA

Maryland vs. UConn 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Arkansas vs Oregon State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Texas State vs. Stanford 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 4: Avalanche at Oilers 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER

UEFA Nations: Croatia vs. France 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Oklahoma vs. UCLA 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Oklahoma vs. UCLA (if necessary) 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Oklahoma State vs. Texas 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Oklahoma State vs. Texas (if necessary) 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

TENNIS

S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

TUESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Red Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Mets at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Regional coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Lynx at Liberty 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Dream at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 4: Rangers at Lightning 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

SOCCER

UEFA Nations: Finland vs. Montenegro 6 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

UEFA Nations: Italy vs. Hungary 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

WCWS: Oklahoma vs. UCLA 6 a.m. 1500-AM

WCWS: Oklahoma vs. UCLA (if necessary) 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM

WCWS: Oklahoma State vs. Texas 1 p.m. 1500-AM

WCWS: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (if necessary) 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM

TUESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM