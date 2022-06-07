Judge denies supervised release for alleged Tantalus shooter

The suspect accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man March 18 during a botched robbery on Round Top Drive appeared in court today to ask that he be placed on supervised release or have his bail lowered while awaiting trial on murder and robbery charges.

Nainoa Damon, now 20, requested to be released to the supervision of his mother, Jennifer Bugarin, a Honolulu police sergeant, who sat at the back of the courtroom. Bugarin had helped in her son’s surrender at the Wahiawa Police Station, where she is assigned.

Circuit Judge Kevin Morikone denied his request and also denied the state’s motion to hold Damon without bail, saying his current $1 million bail is reasonable.

Regarding supervised release, Morikone said he considered the circumstances of the crime, the alleged use of firearms and that the shooting occurred in a public place, as well as the damage done to those involved and the danger to the community.

Defense attorney Nelson Goo said Damon’s mother and her husband store all their firearms and ammunition in a locked gun safe, and noted that they own their home and could provide constant supervision.

Deputy Prosecutor Anne Ishikawa said both Bugarin and Damon’s stepfather work as police officers and would not be able to monitor him at all hours of the day.

Damon is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, three firearm offenses and first-degree terroristic threatening.

He was 19 at the time he allegedly shot Haaheo Kolona, 18, during a robbery of a group of teens with whom he was acquainted. Police said Damon initially walked up to an 18-year-old man, described as his rival, pointed a gun to his head and demanded his property.

The man’s friend, Kolona, pointed his own gun at Damon’s abdomen, and Damon then shot Kolona, police said.

Damon’s trial is set for Aug. 1.