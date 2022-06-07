Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> House Bill 1567 is the “no cash bail” legislation recently passed by Hawaii lawmakers. An Island Voices commentary on Page A11 Monday gave an incorrect bill number.