Off the News: Cheers for Filipino Cultural Center

Best wishes to the Filipino Cultural Center, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. The 50,000-square-foot center is “the pride of the Filipino community,” says Fiesta founder and cultural center supporter Eddie Flores, Jr.

The fundraising campaign, Aloha for Filcom, is underway to put the center in good stead for the future. Support the Filipino Cultural Center by attending the 20th Byanihan Gala in July and Pasko Christmas in December at the center, and “Dream Musical” at Hawaii Theatre in November.