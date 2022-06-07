Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Cheers for Filipino Cultural Center Today Updated 6:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Best wishes to the Filipino Cultural Center, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. The 50,000-square-foot center is “the pride of the Filipino community,” says Fiesta founder and cultural center supporter Eddie Flores, Jr. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Best wishes to the Filipino Cultural Center, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. The 50,000-square-foot center is “the pride of the Filipino community,” says Fiesta founder and cultural center supporter Eddie Flores, Jr. The fundraising campaign, Aloha for Filcom, is underway to put the center in good stead for the future. Support the Filipino Cultural Center by attending the 20th Byanihan Gala in July and Pasko Christmas in December at the center, and “Dream Musical” at Hawaii Theatre in November. Previous Story Off the News: Public transit fares going up