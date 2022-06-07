comscore Off the News: Cheers for Filipino Cultural Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Cheers for Filipino Cultural Center

  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.

Best wishes to the Filipino Cultural Center, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. The 50,000-square-foot center is “the pride of the Filipino community,” says Fiesta founder and cultural center supporter Eddie Flores, Jr. Read more

