This potato salad recipe follows the strictures of the Mediterranean diet and its focus on whole foods and lean proteins. It’s a potluck favorite, adapted from “The Mediterranean Dish” website, with some new flavors added.

When selecting potatoes, note that red potatoes tend to hold shape better; yellow potatoes soak up more dressing. Choose accordingly, or make a mix.

Mediterranean-ish Potato Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds small yellow or red potatoes

• 1/4 cup chopped chives

• 1/4 cup chopped dill

• 1/4 cup sliced pickled peppers (spiciness is up to you)

• 2 tablespoons capers

Ingredients for Dijon vinaigrette:

• 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 3/4 teaspoon ground sumac (substitute lemon zest or ground coriander)

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon ground

coriander, plus a pinch more,

to taste

Directions:

Wash potatoes and dry well. Slice potatoes thinly (use a mandolin if you have one).

Place potatoes in a pot of salted water (potatoes should be covered by 1 inch). Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer 6 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork.

Meanwhile, make vinaigrette: Combine ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well-combined.

Drain potatoes well and place in a large bowl. Toss immediately with dressing. Go easy so potatoes don’t break. Add herbs, peppers and capers; toss gently. Let sit an hour before serving to allow flavors to develop. Serve at room temperature.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 150 calories, 9 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.