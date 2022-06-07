Beefy picks for quick meals
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 4:06 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
An eruption of flavors A Japanese-style roast beef “volcano” bowl ($15.95) with sukiyaki and teriyaki sauces from Beef Volcano
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Hawaiian-style beef bowl ($15.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Beef sushi rolls ($11.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Beef salad bowl ($15.95) (All dishes are from Beef Volcano)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Intense flavor and flair The regular-sized chimichurri seared sirloin bowl ($15/$19) at Cooke Street Market
