Kokua Line: Why did GoFundMe charge me so much?

Question: Regarding GoFundMe, I made a donation and they charged me 15%. Why?

Answer: You might have inadvertently tipped the online crowdfunding platform, and may request a refund if that’s the case. After we reported last week that GoFundMe automatically deducts a transaction fee of 2.9% plus 30 cents from each donation to a U.S.-based personal campaign (808ne.ws/kline62), we heard from readers who said they were charged more. The explanation was that they had been prompted to leave a tip and did so because they had mistakenly believed that was the only way GoFundMe made money.

When a donor inputs a donation amount on the site, they’ll see a suggested tip and a note that “GoFundMe has a 0% platform fee for organizers and relies on the generosity of donors like you to operate our service.” However, a platform fee for the person organizing the fundraiser is not the same as a transaction fee for the donor — which GoFundMe does charge.

The tip is optional, and a donor who doesn’t want to leave one should move the tip toolbar to zero.

GoFundMe says on its website that tipping “is certainly not mandatory” and that it is “happy to refund any unintentional tips.” It directs affected donors to fill out a refund request form at 808ne.ws/gfmsup.

Elsewhere on the site, it says that “if your bank statement shows a donation amount larger than you expected, or two separate amounts, it is likely showing the donation plus a GoFundMe tip.”

Q: We just moved across town but still in Honolulu. I had already received my notice of voter registration (orange postcard) before the move, and meant to save it, but I must have thrown it away during packing, etc. Who do I contact to change my address so that I will obtain my ballot in time for the primary election?

A: If you have a Social Security number and a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID, you should be able to update your voter registration online, at olvr.hawaii.gov, which is the state Office of Elections’ website.

Or you can complete a hard copy of the voter registration application to update your address and any other information and submit the form to your county elections division, which on Oahu is within the Office of the City Clerk. You can download the form on the division’s website, hono luluelections.us. For more information, call the division at 808-768-3800.

Q: What is the phone number to order COVID-19 tests if you don’t have internet?

A: For free test kits from the federal program, call 800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). As you indicated, orders also can be placed online, at covid.gov/tests.

Auwe

Year after year, the city never does anything about the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium. They should give it over to the military. The military does a good job with the Hale Koa, and they could do a good job with the Natatorium. — A.W.

Mahalo

I was stuck at the Safeway parking lot in Hilo with a dead battery and no way to get help. This young man pulled in next to me in a brand-new Mercedes-Benz, and I asked him whether he could help do a jump. With no hesitation he was ready to help. We hooked up the cars, and then, while we were waiting for the battery to charge, he asked, “Is anyone thirsty?” He went into Safeway and came out with a green tea and a water for my wife and me. Then we tried starting our car, and it started right up. I can’t believe the patience and help he gave us. I will never forget. Mahalo for everything. — Big Island reader

Mahalo

My heartfelt appreciation to health care professionals Josette Dudoit and Des Tricarico for their awesome care when I fell on Sunday. — Grandma Fay

